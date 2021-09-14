American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

AXP traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $160.05. The company had a trading volume of 202,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

