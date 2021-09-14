American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Up 2.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 357,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,097,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.