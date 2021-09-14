American Money Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,121,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.2% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $377.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

