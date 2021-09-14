American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $244,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

