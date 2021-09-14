American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.