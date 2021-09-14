Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.