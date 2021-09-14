Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camping World by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

NYSE:CWH opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.