Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $145,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

