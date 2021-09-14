Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

