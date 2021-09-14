Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $163,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.