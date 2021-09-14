Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

