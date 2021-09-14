Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 643,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 641,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.76.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

