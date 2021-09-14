Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Thomas H. Pohlman Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Thomas H. Pohlman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ATLO stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ames National by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

