Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.17. 2,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.