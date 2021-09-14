Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 386,034 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.