Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.47 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

