Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.46. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 1,202,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,710. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

