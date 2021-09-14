Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

