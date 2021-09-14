Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

STRA stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 61.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 100,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 60.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

