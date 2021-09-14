Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

STRA stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 61.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 100,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 60.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.