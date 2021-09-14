Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.94 million and the lowest is $25.35 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. 13,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,186. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

