Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 242,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,903. The firm has a market cap of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Veritone has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritone by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veritone by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veritone by 104,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

