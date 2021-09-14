Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

