Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.