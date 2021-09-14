Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,558,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

MX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 8,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

