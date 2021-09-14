Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $577.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $580.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.57. The stock had a trading volume of 541,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,669. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.95. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

