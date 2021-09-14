Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $188.33

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

DEO traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.13. 260,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.54. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

