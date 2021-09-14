Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $97.00

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $104,151,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.48. 32,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

