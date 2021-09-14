Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $71.33

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 3,519,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,657. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $81,836,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

