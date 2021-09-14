Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) PT at $48.83

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:XM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $67,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

