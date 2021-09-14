Analysts Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $69.36

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.36.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 32,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 2.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
