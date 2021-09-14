Analysts Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $69.36

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 32,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.