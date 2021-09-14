Analyzing Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) & Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 30.82% 11.08% 0.96% Sterling Bancorp 33.30% 8.56% 1.29%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 5 13 0 2.63 Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $40.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.67 $17.89 billion $1.87 21.89 Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 3.78 $225.77 million $1.20 18.78

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank of America pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Bank of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

