Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.97 -$80.53 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.12 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

