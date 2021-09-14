Analyzing Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -6.20 Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.20 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -108.25

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 115.33%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57% Mazda Motor 1.41% 4.62% 1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

