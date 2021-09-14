Analyzing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 9.23 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.45 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.54 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

SRAX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stagwell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SRAX and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.90%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SRAX has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagwell beats SRAX on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

