Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.22. Angi shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 10,358 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

