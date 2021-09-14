Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,024.50 ($39.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market cap of £41.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,093.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,229.31.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

