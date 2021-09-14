Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 1.2% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. 46,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,792. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

