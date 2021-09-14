Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

AM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 116,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

