Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of AON worth $81,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AON by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in AON by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in AON by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in AON by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 521,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,551,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.
AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
