Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ APLS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,785,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.