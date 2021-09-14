Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and $3.47 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars.

