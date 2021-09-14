Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Apple stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

