Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

