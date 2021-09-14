AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $819.31 Million

Brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report sales of $819.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $842.00 million and the lowest is $796.34 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $759.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

