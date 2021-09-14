Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $31,937,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $29,888,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.