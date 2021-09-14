Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

