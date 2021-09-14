Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

ARDC opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

