Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

