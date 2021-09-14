Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

