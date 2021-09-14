Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ePlus by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 150.0% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

